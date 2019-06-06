Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Joan H. Cadger Obituary
Joan H. Cadger

Joan H. Cadger

- - June 4, 2019. Loving mother of Karen Cadger and the late Steven. Sister of Hank Bishop, Paul Bishop, Michael Bishop and the late John Bishop and Marlene Middlekauf. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:00 am until Rosary at 12:30 pm followed by Funeral Service at 1:00 pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Interment will follow at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak.

View obituary and share memories at:

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 6, 2019
