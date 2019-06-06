|
|
Joan H. Cadger
- - June 4, 2019. Loving mother of Karen Cadger and the late Steven. Sister of Hank Bishop, Paul Bishop, Michael Bishop and the late John Bishop and Marlene Middlekauf. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:00 am until Rosary at 12:30 pm followed by Funeral Service at 1:00 pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Interment will follow at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak.
View obituary and share memories at:
AJDesmond.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 6, 2019