Joan Jacka Guenther
Joan Jacka Guenther

Age 97, October 27, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Guenther. Dear mother of John (Gayle), Karen, Kristin (Kirk), Susan (Bill), and Jamie (Alivia). Cherished "Grams" of 9 and great-grandmother of 4. A Private Funeral Service will be held at Birmingham First United Methodist Church. Memorials in Joan's honor may be directed to the Disabled Veterans of America or to Birmingham First United Methodist Church. To view the full obituary and offer condolences go to lynchfuneraldirectors.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
