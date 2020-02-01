Services
Age 85 of Livonia, has gone home to be with her Lord on January 31, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Alvin Kandt of 42 loving years. Beloved mother of the late Keith, Dale (Michele) and Dean (Kristen). Adored grandmother of Dominque, Joshua, Kayla, Geralyn, Reiner, Emily Grace, and Ashton. Loving great-grandmother of Rhett. Dearest sister of Diane and Martin. Visitation Feb. 4 from 3-9PM at Fred Wood Funeral Home, 36100 5 Mile Rd Livonia. Funeral 11AM Feb. 5 at Ward Church, 40000 6 Mile Rd Northville. Gathering 10AM. Share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
