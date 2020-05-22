Joan M. Curran
Age 88, May 17, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Dan Curran. Loving mother of Kathleen Curran, Dan (Megan) Curran, Molly (Matthew) Mistor, and Michael (Jane) Curran. Cherished grandmother of Danny Curran, Patrick Curran, Vincent Curran, and Mary Frances Curran. Brother of Tom (Barbara) Roach, the late Jim Roach and the late Jack Roach. Brother-in-law of Mary (Lawrence) MacLean and Ted (Deirdre) Mueller. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass has been celebrated. Memorials may be made to University of Detroit Jesuit High School Scholarship Fund and/or Mission Keep the Faith Bolivia, www.keepthefaithbolivia.org.
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.