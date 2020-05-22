Joan M. Curran
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Curran

Age 88, May 17, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Dan Curran. Loving mother of Kathleen Curran, Dan (Megan) Curran, Molly (Matthew) Mistor, and Michael (Jane) Curran. Cherished grandmother of Danny Curran, Patrick Curran, Vincent Curran, and Mary Frances Curran. Brother of Tom (Barbara) Roach, the late Jim Roach and the late Jack Roach. Brother-in-law of Mary (Lawrence) MacLean and Ted (Deirdre) Mueller. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass has been celebrated. Memorials may be made to University of Detroit Jesuit High School Scholarship Fund and/or Mission Keep the Faith Bolivia, www.keepthefaithbolivia.org.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved