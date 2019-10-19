Services
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of La Salette
Berkley, MI
Joan Miriam Reutter

Reutter, Joan Miriam. October 18, 2019. Age 91 of Huntington Woods, MI. Wife of the late Clifford John Reutter. Mother of John (Corrine), Jeanne Rettig (Phil), Cathy, Ruth Sadasivan (Maha), Tom (Patty Schmid), Mary Joan, Claire (Doug Spaeth), Fr. James Reutter, Meg Bowker (Jim), Beth Burns (Joe), Joseph (Fiancee Veronica Alvillar), Michele (Keith Whitehead) and the late Clifford Joseph. She also leaves 21 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation 5-9 Sunday October 20 at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, Berkley. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of La Salette, Berkley.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
