Reutter, Joan Miriam. October 18, 2019. Age 91 of Huntington Woods, MI. Wife of the late Clifford John Reutter. Mother of John (Corrine), Jeanne Rettig (Phil), Cathy, Ruth Sadasivan (Maha), Tom (Patty Schmid), Mary Joan, Claire (Doug Spaeth), Fr. James Reutter, Meg Bowker (Jim), Beth Burns (Joe), Joseph (Fiancee Veronica Alvillar), Michele (Keith Whitehead) and the late Clifford Joseph. She also leaves 21 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation 5-9 Sunday October 20 at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, Berkley. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of La Salette, Berkley.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019