Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Lying in State
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church
2500 12 Mile Rd.
Warren, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church
2500 12 mile rd.
Warren, MI
Joan Dolores Surhigh passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 at age 84 at her home in Warren, Michigan, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 25, 1935 in Detroit and lived in Warren for most of her life. Joan attended St Hyacinth's Grade School and Felician Academy. She started her career at Chevrolet Central Office but found her true calling as a wife, mother and grandmother where her family greatly benefited from her sewing and baking skills, especially her Christmas cookies and special Polish meals. Joan was also involved with the Rzeszow dance group. Joan and her family loved to travel especially to Myrtle Beach and Harbor Springs. Cherished wife of Lawrence Surhigh for 58 years. Dear mother of three children: Catherine (Timothy) Humpert, Stephen (Pamela) Surhigh, and the late Cynthia Surhigh. Beloved grandmother of three: Sebastian Surhigh, Blaise Surhigh, and Lance Humpert. Also survived by her devoted sister Gloria Schulte and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Sunday, January 19 from 3-9pm at Wujek Calcaterra & Sons, Sterling Heights. Funeral mass will be held at St. Louise Catholic Church in Warren where she was a member for over 50 years on Monday, January 20 at 9:30 am instate, 10 am mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Development Office, 1820 Mount Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207 or Saint Hyacinth Catholic Church, 3151 Farnsworth Ave., Detroit, MI 48211.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
