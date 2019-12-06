|
|
Joan T. Wierzbicki
Romeo - Joan T. Wierzbicki, age 87, a resident of Romeo, for over 20 years and previously of Shelby Township, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Bellbrook Sanctuary in Rochester Hills. Joan was born January 20, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter and tenth child of Joseph and Anna (Huber) Schotthoefer. Joan married the late John D. Wierzbicki on February 16, 1952 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Detroit. Joan worked in the home for over 30 years and raised four children, while steadfastly supporting her husband throughout his career in engineering and business. Joan and her husband retired in 1999, allowing her to again pursue her passion as an artist in oil and water color painting, spend more time with her many siblings, and be with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A skilled cook and baker, Joan particularly enjoyed celebrating holidays and hosting gatherings of her beloved extended family at her Romeo home. Joan, along with her husband John, were longtime members of St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church in Romeo.
Joan is survived by her children Ann Marie ("Mimi") Kuykendall of Lake Orion, Michigan; Richard (Cynthia) Wierzbicki of Austin, Texas; James (Donna) Wierzbicki of Grand Rapids, Michigan; daughter-in-law Gayle Wierzbicki of Shelby Twp., Michigan; siblings Gerald ("Jerry"), Lenore (Dipka), and John; and by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by husband John D., Sr., son John D., Jr., son-in-law Terry Kuykendall, and siblings Francis (Startup), Ann Marie (Parker), Joseph, Jr., Louise (Zinser), Richard, Gene, Kathryn (Courier), Charles, and Jerome.
Donations to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit will be sincerely appreciated.
Funeral services will take place on Monday at 10 AM at St. Clement Catholic Church (343 S. Main St. Romeo, MI 48065). Visitation will be on Sunday from 3-8 PM. Please share memories at www.henrymmalburg.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019