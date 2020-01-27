|
|
Joann Dimercurio, CSJ
Passed on January 22, 2020. Joann was born on November 21, 1942 in Detroit Michigan the daughter of Albert Dimercurio and Antoinette (Giacalone) Dimercurio and was a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph. Surviving are several nieces and nephews, dear friends, and the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph. Friends will be received at the Nazareth Center on Tuesday at 4:00pm. A vigil Service will be held on Tuesday at 7:00pm in the Holy Family Chapel where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30am. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Congregation of St. Joseph: 2929 Nazareth Road Kalamazoo, MI 49048. Arrangements made by Redmond Funeral Home, Kalamazoo.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020