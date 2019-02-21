Joann "Josie" E. Kelly



Northville - Joann "Josie" E. Kelly age 88, passed away Saturday February 16, 2019 in Northville. Born in Detroit, April 28, 1930 to Col. Jerome Jantz and Elizabeth Frey. Beloved Husband of the late Lawrence M. Kelly. Dear mother of Michael (Maureen Collins) & the late Patrick. Loving Grandmother of Matthew (Erin Cook), Colleen and Brigid and Great-Grandmother of Maxwell. Josie graduated from St. Francis de Sales and worked at Fort Wayne where she met Larry. They were married in 1956 and lived in Detroit, Southfield and West Bloomfield. Joann retired from Michigan National Bank. She loved her Adopted Irish Roots and was very active in the Detroit Irish Community, as a member of the Daughters of Erin, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Rose Kennedy Division, the St. Brigid Degree Team and the Donnegal's. Thanks to everyone at Amy's Place, Northville, MI for the wonderful care these past few months. Visitation at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River, Novi, Monday February 25, 2019, 3:00pm-8:00pm with an LAOH/AOH Rosary at 7:00pm. In state at St. Valentine Church 14841 Beech Daly, Redford, Tuesday 10:00am until the Funeral Liturgy at 10:30am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Josie can be made to the St. Brigid Hibernian Scholarship Fund. On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com







Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019