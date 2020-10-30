JoAnn M. Trubiano



New Baltimore - JoAnn Marie Trubiano, age 80 a lifelong resident of New Baltimore passed away on October 30, 2020. JoAnn was a retired nursing supervisor at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital for many years. JoAnn was a Medallion Award Recipient. JoAnn was very involved with her church. She was an Altar Server, Eucharistic Minister and Parish Nurse. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening and traveling. Her greatest passion was her activities with her grandchildren. Loving mother of Ann Marie Jones (Raymond Ghersi), Joyce (Steven) Bushey, Terry Macky, David (Janet) Trubiano, Mary Grace Olson, Michelle (Richard) Endres and Julie Trubiano (Alex Matthews). Dear grandmother of Nicole, Molly, Caitlin, Cameron, Stephanie, Joseph, Connor, Kelly, Jenna, Adrienne, Regina and great-grandmother of Carter. Dear sister of Kathleen Winther and Shirley Burgess and sister-in-law of Lee Trubiano and Roberta Trubiano. JoAnn is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Clarence and Germaine Burgess, her infant brother, her brother Kenneth Burgess, her sister Jean Rickel and her husband Dominic. Visitation 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 and 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MCREST, Vets Returning Home Macomb County, 17955 E. 11 Mile Road, Roseville, MI 48066 or the Capuchin Foundation.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store