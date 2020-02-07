Resources
Joanna M. (Schooley) Kellogg

Joanna M. (Schooley) Kellogg Obituary
Joanna M. (nee Schooley) Kellogg

Passed away on January 29, 2020 at the age of 75 following a long illness.

Joanna was born on March 11, 1944 in Detroit and lived most of her life in Royal Oak and Traverse City, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents Merle (Bill) and Hazel Schooley, and her daughter Carrie Kellogg.

While living in Traverse City, Joanna worked at a local winery, and while living in Royal Oak, worked as a nurse's assistant at St. John Hospital.

Joanna is survived by her son, Vincent (Jayne) Kellogg of Kingsley, Michigan; sisters Linda (James Baruzzini) of Brighton, and Karen Schult of Berkley; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and one niece and two nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
