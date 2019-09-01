|
Joanne A. Tessmer
Stevens - Joanne A. Tessmer, 68, of Stevens, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Joanne was the loving wife of 48 years to Edward R. Tessmer. Born in Dearborn, MI, she was the daughter of the later John S. & Sophie (Yankowski) Ryba. Funeral services were held on Saturday June 15th at The Good Sipler & Cremation Center 34-38 N. Reamstown Road in Reamstown, Pennsylvainia 17567 with cremation following on June 17th, 2019.
Joanne was the graduate of Edsel Ford H.S. class of 1969. She started her career as a Candy striper at Allen Park Veterans Hospital and entered Henry Ford Community College studying nursing. She worked as a telephone operator at Michigan Bell for many years and entered Century 21 as a realtor agent in Dearborn Michigan, before moving to Denver, PA area in 1989. She continued her career in real estate and as receptionist at Ephrata Community Hospital.
In addition to her husband, Joanne is survived by a daughter Michelle R. Tessmer of Lahaina, HI; brother Richard Ryba (Linda) of Flatrock, MI; two nieces, Patty Lachance, Amy Raub & cousin Sabina Boauer; & her furry friends, Tiger the cat and Peetie the dog. She is survived on the Tessmer side by Don, Alvin, & Karen Pouliot, Janice Humbert and Leonard Tessmer with 37 nieces and nephews and many relatives on the Ryba side. Joanne was easy to talk to, she loved children, and enjoyed socializing, loved to sing and performed with the Sweet Adeline's in Detroit and would sing in the church choir. Most of all she loved her family, caring for her husband and raising her daughter. She will be dearly missed by the entire Tessmer and Ryba families.
A Memorial Mass Service will be held at the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic church in Melvindale, Michigan 19624 Wood Street near Outer Drive and Allen Road West, on September 7th with service beginning at 11 AM.
A buffet luncheon will be served at 1:oo pm at the Prestige banquet hall at 6600 Allen Road in Allen Park, Michigan 48101. All are Welcome
Memorial contributions to a in Joanne's name. Please no flowers.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 1, 2019