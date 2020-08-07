Joanne A. Yerger
It is with profound sadness that the family of Joanne Arlene Yerger, 83, of Okemos, Michigan, announce her passing on August 5, 2020, after her second battle with cancer.
Joanne was born and raised in Detroit, and was a lifelong resident of Michigan. A natural-born caretaker, she worked as a nurse for over thirty years. Joanne began her career at Wayne County General Hospital, where she was promoted to Head Nurse of the Intensive Care Unit. She spent the latter half of her career as a nurse at Oakland County Children's Village, caring for children under the jurisdiction of the courts. Joanne's intelligence and strength, paired with her sense of humor and nurturing presence, made her a remarkable nurse.
A devout Catholic, Joanne was an active member of St. Martha's Catholic Church in Okemos. She served her community and the Lord as an elementary school catechism teacher. She founded the Fifty and Up Club at St. Martha's, where she developed strong friendships with other parishioners. Joanne also volunteered her time to the Diocese of Lansing.
In both her career and her personal life, Joanne devoted herself to caring for others. As the long-time matriarch of the family and an excellent cook, Joanne loved hosting family, especially during the holidays. She was a devoted wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, and there was nothing more important to Joanne than her family.
Joanne had an infectious zest for life and a great love of travel. A proud American, she traveled to every state in the United States. She loved all animals, especially birds and dogs. Happiest in nature, Joanne loved the Great Lakes and the natural world.
Joanne is survived by, and will be greatly missed by, her loving husband, Larry; two siblings — Lorraine (Frank) and Donald (Sandra); four children — Charles (Barbara), Linda (Paul), Michael (Kathy), and Susan (Gary); eight grandchildren — Jennifer (Russell), Joseph, Andrew (Brittany), Morgan (Jeremy), Michael, Lauren, Katelyn (Mihkey), and Christopher; two great-grandchildren — Austin and Colton; her sister-in-law, Isabelle; cousins Janet (Jack) and Elaine; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Adeline and Herman, and her brother, Thomas.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, 11:00 a.m., at St. Martha Catholic Church, 1100 W. Grand River Ave, Okemos with Rev. Fr. Bob Irish as celebrant. Interment will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Waterford, MI, where she will be laid to rest with her parents. The family will greet friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Feeding America in Joanne's honor would be greatly appreciated, so that she may continue to feed and nurture others in death as she has done in life. Friends may send a condolence to the family on Joanne's obituary at www.palmerbush.com