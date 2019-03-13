|
|
Joanne Lovins
- - October 19, 1942 - March 9, 2019. Joanne has joined our father Robert Lovins after a battle with cancer. She leaves behind her step son Doug Lovins, his wife Sherry, their children Robby and Hope as well as her step daughter Liz Lovins, her husband Mark Woodworth, their children Tony, Beth, Cassie and Sean and great grandchildren Aidan, Ellie, Leo, Olivia and Max (whom she didn't get to meet).
Joanne retired from Ford Motor after 30 years and enjoyed her retirement with her family. She and Bob loved going to the casinos and adventuring with their family. Time spent out on the river and at their home (where she operated heavy equipment to dig the pond!) are memories we will cherish. She was always happy to explore new places.
We all miss her very much and pray she has found peace and comfort.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 13, 2019