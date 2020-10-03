1/1
Auburn Hills - Kraniak, JoAnne T., age 92 of Auburn Hills, passed away October 1, 2020. Loving wife of the late Demetri Kraniak, Jr. Dear mother of Demetri III ( Mary) Kraniak, Brian (the late Deborah) Kraniak, Carol Kraniak, Mark Kraniak, Nancy (Paul) Andrews and Dennis (Carolyn Jennings) Kraniak. Cherished grandmother of Demetri IV (Joe), Kayla (John), Olivia, Julia, Madison, Alexis, Maxim, Raquel, Julia and Jacquelyn (Tony). Sister of Jane Zhan and the late Margaret, Helen, Bob, Joe, Jerry, Dick and Jack. Funeral Mass, Monday, October 5, 2020, 10:00 am with an instate time of 9:30 am at Holy Name Catholic Church 630 Harmon, Birmingham. The family will receive friends Sunday 1-8 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Memorials in JoAnne's name may be made to the Capuchin Kitchen. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
