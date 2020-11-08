1/
Joel Bussell
West Bloomfield - Joel Bussell, 83, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 07 November 2020. Beloved husband of 61 years of Joan Beckman Bussell. Cherished father of Elana Bussell (Roy) Shelef, Jeffrey (Debra Pevos) Bussell, Evandro Silveira (Chris Sandoval) and David Bussell. Loving grandpa Joel of Anna Rose Terebelo, Adam Bussell, Jacob (Erika) Bussell, Honor Shelef, Alek Bussell, Noah Bussell, Lauren Bussell, Arik Tieke, Eliana Tieke. Father-in-law of Julie Geller Bussell and Kasey Meyers Bussell. Devoted son of the late Harry and the late Frances Groden Bussell. Dear brother of Judith (Manfred) Schmidt and the late Paulette and the late Bruce Oatley. Brother-in-law of Hugh Beckman. Also survived by many loving relatives and a world of friends. Private graveside services will be held Monday, November 9 at 12:00 p.m. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.








Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
