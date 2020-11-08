Joel Bussell
West Bloomfield - Joel Bussell, 83, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 07 November 2020. Beloved husband of 61 years of Joan Beckman Bussell. Cherished father of Elana Bussell (Roy) Shelef, Jeffrey (Debra Pevos) Bussell, Evandro Silveira (Chris Sandoval) and David Bussell. Loving grandpa Joel of Anna Rose Terebelo, Adam Bussell, Jacob (Erika) Bussell, Honor Shelef, Alek Bussell, Noah Bussell, Lauren Bussell, Arik Tieke, Eliana Tieke. Father-in-law of Julie Geller Bussell and Kasey Meyers Bussell. Devoted son of the late Harry and the late Frances Groden Bussell. Dear brother of Judith (Manfred) Schmidt and the late Paulette and the late Bruce Oatley. Brother-in-law of Hugh Beckman. Also survived by many loving relatives and a world of friends. Private graveside services will be held Monday, November 9 at 12:00 p.m. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
.