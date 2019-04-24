Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-2905
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joey Gruszka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joey Michael Gruszka

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joey Michael Gruszka Obituary
Joey Michael Gruszka

Brighton - Joey Michael "Joe" Gruszka, age 68 of Brighton, former resident of Livonia, and well known sound and audio visual engineer died on April 22, 2019.

A Funeral Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 600 E. Main Street, Brighton, on Saturday, April 27, at 12 Noon. Friends may gather from 10AM until the time of service. A luncheon will follow. Memorials may be made in his name to the . For further information please phone 810-229-2905 or visit www.LynchandSonsBrighton.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now