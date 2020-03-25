Services
Traverse City - Sunrise August 2, 1937 - Sunset March 24, 2020

John A. "Jack" Opiteck, age 82, passed away on March 24, 2020.

Jack was born on August 2, 1937 in Lincoln Park to the late Andrew and Elsie (Mastie) Opiteck. He attended Wayne State University. He retired from Ford Motor Company after a long career in automotive design.

In his younger years, Jack was very active and walked to work every day. He enjoyed golfing, tennis, hunting, going up north and everything Notre Dame - Go Irish! In his retirement, he was often seen walking his beloved chocolate lab, Irish, down M-22.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Susanne; a son, Dr. Gregory (Nancy) Opiteck of San Diego, two grandsons Nick Opiteck and Sam Opiteck, as well as a sister-in-law, Helen Opiteck. The family is very grateful to Jack's brother-in-law, Guy Chapp, for all his help over the years.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jim Opiteck.

In accordance with Jack's wishes cremation has taken place.

"I'll be looking at the moon, but I'll be seeing you."

In lieu of donations, please enjoy a glass of wine in remembrance of Jack.

Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories with Jack's family at his tribute page at:

www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com

The family is being cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
