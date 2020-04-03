|
|
John A. Timmins
John A. Timmins, born in Detroit, MI, passed away, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. John is survived by his sons, Benjamin and Ethan (Colleen), grandson Liam, his ex-wife and friend, Irene Rose, his sister, Patricia (Timmins) Kirnberger, his brother, Frank Timmins, multiple nieces and nephews, and extended family. John was the youngest of 8 children.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lena Mae (Morfett) Timmins and his father Edward J. Timmins, and six siblings, Bill, Charolette (Kramer), Bernadine (Hermann), Jim and Larry.
John attended and graduated from St. Rose High School in Detroit. After discharge from the US Army and US Merchant Marines, John joined the Detroit Police Department and was an officer in the 10th Precinct in the late 1960's. He became a business man in the mid 1970's and raised his family in the Royal Oak and Troy, MI area.
John Timmins died after a year long battle with cancer. Funeral services are postponed until the national health emergency passes.
Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020