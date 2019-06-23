Services
Sterling Heights - ALBERT, JOHN Age 88 June 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Ostola for 63 years. Loving father of Nanette(Dale)Chesney, Sheree(Scott)Lowery & John(Lori)Albert. Proud grandfather of Kyle, Kent, Grant, Emily, Neil, Mary, Sean, Ian & Michael. Great grandfather of 4. Dearest brother of Jim Albert. John was a member of the Eastside A's Model A Car Club. Visitation Monday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Donations are welcome to . Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCaclaterra.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 23, 2019
