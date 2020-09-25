1/1
John Anthony Novak
John Anthony Novak

Age 77 August 4, 2020

Beloved brother of Rosemary (Stanley) Szasna and Kathleen (Robert) Kuhlman

Loving uncle to Roberta (John) Kruttlin and John R. Kuhlman

Loving great uncle to Joseph and Jeannie Kruttlin

Preceeded in death by his beloved parents John and Jennie Novak.

John attended Saint Joseph High School in Detroit.

He received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Wayne State University.

Dr. Novak earned his PhD in Biology at the University of Michigan.

He taught at Butzel Junior High, Finney High School, Ohio State University and at Eastern Michigan University until his retirement.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Capuchin Monastery at 1740 Mt. Elliott, Detroit MI, 48207.

A private family memorial service was held to celebrate John's amazing life.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
