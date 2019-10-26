|
|
John C. Heathfield
Novi - John C. Heathfield of Novi, age 61, was called home on October 23, 2019.
Beloved husband of Nancy for 37 years. Loving father of Michelle (Matt) Leon, Daniel and Jennifer Heathfield. Proud grandpa of Riley and Bradley. Dear brother of Susan Heathfield, Barbara Proppe, Patricia Trainor, Mary Ann, Richard and the late Robert Heathfield.
Visitation at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Monday, October 28, 2019 from 1 - 8 PM. Instate at St. James Catholic Church, 46325 W. 10 Mile Rd., Novi Tuesday from 10 AM until his Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. Please share a memory of John at www.rggrharris.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019