Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
Resources
More Obituaries for John Heathfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Heathfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Heathfield Obituary
John C. Heathfield

Novi - John C. Heathfield of Novi, age 61, was called home on October 23, 2019.

Beloved husband of Nancy for 37 years. Loving father of Michelle (Matt) Leon, Daniel and Jennifer Heathfield. Proud grandpa of Riley and Bradley. Dear brother of Susan Heathfield, Barbara Proppe, Patricia Trainor, Mary Ann, Richard and the late Robert Heathfield.

Visitation at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Monday, October 28, 2019 from 1 - 8 PM. Instate at St. James Catholic Church, 46325 W. 10 Mile Rd., Novi Tuesday from 10 AM until his Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. Please share a memory of John at www.rggrharris.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now