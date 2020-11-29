John C. Sizen
Ypsilanti - SIZEN, John C., age 83, of Ypsilanti, November 27, 2020.
Also known as Papa John, he lived in Ypsilanti, MI for 48 years. Spent his childhood in Dearborn, MI and graduated in 1957 from St Alphonsus High School. Retired from General Motors Willow Run Assembly in 1992 with 34 years of service. Long time member of St Joseph Catholic Church in Whittaker, MI. He enjoyed coffee with friends at the Belleville Meijer and socializing at all the local markets. He always looked forward to lunch dates with his daughter and her family and his regular trips to Indian Shores, Florida with his son and his family. Beloved husband of the late Adelaide Sizen. Loving father of Ed (Sheila) Sizen and Lori (Dale) Arbogast. Dear grandfather of Stephanie (Steve) Dunaway, Mikail Sizen and Sheldon Arbogast. Dearest great grandfather of Chase Dunaway and Reid Dunaway. Brother to Marcie (Ed) Klove and Alice (Norm) Smith. Brother-in-law to Bob Henderson and Theresa Sizen. Preceded in death by sisters Theresa (John) Bachor & Helen Henderson and brother Adam Sizen.
John loved his family's pets and watching outdoor wildlife.
Donations can be made in honor of John Sizen to the Michigan Humane Society www.michiganhumane.org
Visitation is Wednesday December 2, 2020, 2:00 - 6:00 PM.
Service is Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 6:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park)
30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646.
Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com