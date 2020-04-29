|
John Collis
Canton - John 'Jack' Collis died on April 23, 2020 of Covid-19. Jack was the beloved husband of the late Maryanne Collis. Loving father of Colette (David) Gonska, Jack (Beth) Collis, Jr., Jerry Collis, Suzie Collis, and Chris (Noelle) Collis. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Ian, Ethan, Christian, and Devon. Dear brother of Dick (the late Mary). Treasured uncle of Chip (Teresa) Collis, Jr., and Lisa Herbold. Jack was a Navy veteran and proudly worked for the Army Corp of Engineers. He was an active retiree playing golf and softball into his 80's. Jack loved the outdoors and could tell you the name of every leaf, tree or bird he saw on the numerous hikes with his family (usually a spontaneous hike on a long road trip). Jack loved to ski and showed his kids how it was done late into his seventies. After he retired Jack traveled extensively both in the United States and abroad. He enjoyed traveling with his family such asa trip out west to Holden Village in Washington with Jack Jr and his family and celebrating his 80th Birthday 'up north' golfing and spending time with his grandkids and extended family. Jack's other trips included golfing at St. Andrews in Scotland and attending the Passion Play. Jack was a cancer survivor and now joins our beloved mom (Maryanne) who passed away (from breast cancer) in 1990.The family is planning a memorial service for a later date when we can gather together to remember Jack with a 'celebration of life' service and internment at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers celebration of life donations suggested to the or The Nature Conservancy. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
