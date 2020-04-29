Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for John Collis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Collis


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Collis Obituary
John Collis

Canton - John 'Jack' Collis died on April 23, 2020 of Covid-19. Jack was the beloved husband of the late Maryanne Collis. Loving father of Colette (David) Gonska, Jack (Beth) Collis, Jr., Jerry Collis, Suzie Collis, and Chris (Noelle) Collis. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Ian, Ethan, Christian, and Devon. Dear brother of Dick (the late Mary). Treasured uncle of Chip (Teresa) Collis, Jr., and Lisa Herbold. Jack was a Navy veteran and proudly worked for the Army Corp of Engineers. He was an active retiree playing golf and softball into his 80's. Jack loved the outdoors and could tell you the name of every leaf, tree or bird he saw on the numerous hikes with his family (usually a spontaneous hike on a long road trip). Jack loved to ski and showed his kids how it was done late into his seventies. After he retired Jack traveled extensively both in the United States and abroad. He enjoyed traveling with his family such asa trip out west to Holden Village in Washington with Jack Jr and his family and celebrating his 80th Birthday 'up north' golfing and spending time with his grandkids and extended family. Jack's other trips included golfing at St. Andrews in Scotland and attending the Passion Play. Jack was a cancer survivor and now joins our beloved mom (Maryanne) who passed away (from breast cancer) in 1990.The family is planning a memorial service for a later date when we can gather together to remember Jack with a 'celebration of life' service and internment at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers celebration of life donations suggested to the or The Nature Conservancy. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -