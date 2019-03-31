|
John D. Wiersbicki
Romeo - John D. Wiersbicki, age 87 of Romeo Co-owner of "Key Welder Corporation" in Roseville making robotics for the automotive assembly lines. Survived by his wife Joan, children: Ann Marie Kuykendall, Richard (Cynthia) Wierzbicki, James (Donna) Wierzbicki, daughter-in-law Gayle Wierzbicki, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son John D., son-in-law Terry Kuykendall, and brothers Dominic Jr., & Robert. Services Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10 AM at St Clement Catholic Church (343 S. Main, Romeo MI 48065) Visitation Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 3-8 PM at the Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home, 11280 32 Mile Road, Romeo Michigan.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019