John D. "Jack" Withrow, Jr.
JOHN D. "JACK" WITHROW, JR., 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Novi, Michigan. Jack was a 50-year resident of West Bloomfield, Michigan. Born in Lansing, Michigan, August 28, 1932, Jack grew up in East Lansing, attended Michigan State University, and spent his adult life dedicated to his family and to his professional career at Chrysler Corporation. Jack is a graduate of East Lansing High School, Michigan State University, Chrysler Institute of Engineering, and Michigan State University Executive Program. He joined Chrysler Corporation in 1956 as a student engineer, retiring in 1988 as head of Product Development. Jack served in the United States Air Force, 1954-56. With his wife, the late Dortha Jean "Dottie" Withrow, Jack was an active alumnus of Michigan State University, serving on various alumni boards and establishing endowments promoting teaching excellence in the Colleges of Music, Engineering, Education and Business. Jack and Dottie were members of Kirk in the Hills Presbyterian Church, Bloomfield Hills, and Moorings Presbyterian Church, Naples, Florida. Jack is survived by his children Jack David Withrow (Susan) of Orchard Lake, Michigan, Robert John Withrow (Deborah) of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and Monica Sue Fox of Okemos, Michigan, grandchildren Stefan Withrow, Jonathan Withrow, Lauren Withrow and William Withrow. He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Dottie, sister Marjorie Erma Theroux, and grandson Devin John Fox. A private memorial service with family is planned. To honor his life and accomplishments, memorial contributions can be made to the MSU College of Engineering, checks payable to Michigan State University with "IMO Withrow A300" in the memo section of the check and sent to Michigan State University, 535 Chestnut Road, Room 300, East Lansing, MI 48824 or online at https://givingto.msu.edu/gift/
, select College of Engineering in the drop-down menus. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
