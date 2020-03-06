|
John David Maas
- - John David Maas, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 after a brief illness. His devoted wife Susan Caroline Maas and loving daughter Lisa Caroline Manganello (Maas) were by his side. He was 87 years old. John was born to Lawrence and Gertrude Maas on May 19, 1932 in Barberton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jim. John Maas was the consummate construction association executive leader. He served with great distinction as an association representative with the Builders Exchange of Detroit and Michigan (now the Construction Association of Michigan), and as the Executive Director of the Greater Detroit Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC). After retiring from his position with the AGC, John joined Seizert Capital Partners as Director of Marketing. John used his skills as a negotiator and consensus builder to unite construction trades, management and employer groups for the benefit and betterment of all concerned. John defined success by the strength and enduring quality of the relationships he developed and nurtured in both his professional life and personal life. He had a deep and abiding commitment to caring for others. He was a strong, kind and loving man who truly enjoyed people. John was a member of the Detroit Golf Club for 35 years, leaving the club in 2018 due to declining health. He also was a past member of the Detroit Athletic Club and the Skyline Club. John was a lifetime member of the Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Michigan. His professional affiliations included: The Engineering Society of Detroit, The American Society of Association Executives, The Michigan Construction Industry Joint Legislative Council, New Detroit Employment / Action Committee, General Advisory Committee / Detroit Area Vocational Training Centers, Detroit Regional Chamber, The Hundred Club of Detroit and the Oakland / Livingston Human Service Agency. John is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Lisa Maas Manganello and son-in-law Thomas Manganello. In memory of John, the family asks you to extend a kindness to a person in need. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. until service at 1:00 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500.
