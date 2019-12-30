|
|
John E. Schulz
Port Richey, FL - SCHULZ, JOHN E., of Port Richey, FL, formerly of Waterford and Grand Blanc, passed away, December 29, 2019, at age 83. Beloved husband of the late Norma, and to Brenda for 27 years; loving father of Cheryl Schulz, Carrie (Jeff) Mumper, Chris (Anne) Schulz, Darla (Joe) Pisto and Deanna (John) Allerd; grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 4 with one on the way; dear brother of Bonnie (Carl) Solden. John was a 1954 graduate of Pontiac Central High School and retired from the Pontiac Fire Department after 24 years of service. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m., Tuesday January 7, 2020 at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw Rd.). Burial Oakland Hills Cemetery, Novi. Family will receive friends Monday from 4-8 p.m. Memorials made be made to McLaren Hospice. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020