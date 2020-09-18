John F. Eizonas



Eizonas, John F. September 16, 2020 (age 91). The "Affable Lithuanian," born in Detroit and proud graduate of Boys Catholic Central (1946) he then played lineman for The University of Michigan (1946 - 48) and was an avid sports fan of the Wolverines, Lions, and Tigers. After College he was in the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He then worked and retired from Detroit Diesel, Local #163. He was an armchair Democratic politician. Predeceased by his parents John and Matilda, loving wife Mary Cecilia (nee Kelly), brother Alfred, and his dear poodle Heidi. John is survived by in laws Rose Kelly and Catherine MacLinden, nieces and nephews Maureen (Mark) MacLinden, Paula Eizonas, Lynn (Jack) Friday, caregiver Zach Friday, and many other nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to caregiver Carol Oshel, Dr. Mark Kaminski, and his staff for their kindness and caring. Due to restrictions a memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date with inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly MI. Memorials in John's name may be made to the Capuchin Monastery ( https://www.thecapuchins.org/donate). " After all this, just remember I had a good life" John, September 13, 2020.









