Rev. Msgr. John F. Hall
Rev. Msgr. Hall, John F., age 92, having celebrated his 65th year of ordination, died October 20, 2020. Beloved son of the late John and Angela Hall. Loving brother of Sr. Margaret Hall OSF, Marylyn (David) Hendrin, Leo (Susan) Hall, the late Allen (Trudy) Hall, the late Agnes (Joe) Kutyla, and the late Kathleen (the late Michael) Romanchik. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 5-9 pm and Tuesday 2-9 pm, with a 7pm Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd.) in Warren. In State Wednesday 10:00 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren. Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit. Please share memories at www.temrowski.com