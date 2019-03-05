Services
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:30 PM
Stanley Turowski & Son Funeral Home
25509 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
John F. Mercurio


John F. Mercurio
John F. Mercurio Obituary
John F. Mercurio

- - On March 2, 2019. Beloved son of Anthony and the late Joanne. Dearest brother of Mary Anne (Michael) Holly, Grace (Kenneth) Branchick and Rose (Robert) Pazdernik. Loving uncle of Yvette, Kyle, Michael, Lisa and Kari. Great uncle of Jack. Family will receive friends Friday 2-8 pm with a Rosary at 6:30 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Saturday 10:30 am at St. Alphonsus Church until time of Mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the or Capuchins. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 5, 2019
