John F. Mercurio
- - On March 2, 2019. Beloved son of Anthony and the late Joanne. Dearest brother of Mary Anne (Michael) Holly, Grace (Kenneth) Branchick and Rose (Robert) Pazdernik. Loving uncle of Yvette, Kyle, Michael, Lisa and Kari. Great uncle of Jack. Family will receive friends Friday 2-8 pm with a Rosary at 6:30 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Saturday 10:30 am at St. Alphonsus Church until time of Mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the or Capuchins. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 5, 2019