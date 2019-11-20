Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Kieran Catholic Church
53600 Mound Rd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kieran Catholic Church
Church53600 Mound Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Spencer


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Spencer Obituary
John F. Spencer

Shelby Twp. - Age 84, November 19, 2019

Beloved husband of Denise (nee Tanari) for 52 cherished years. Loving father of Jessie (Keith) Scott and Charles (Tresa) Spencer. Proud papa of Alana, Spencer, Mitchell and Tessa. Dear brother of Shirley Barrett and Mary Jo (Jack) Wheeler. Retired from General Motors (Detroit) as Chief of Security after 36 years of loyal service. Memorial Visitation Sunday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Prayers 7:00pm. Instate Monday 10:30am at St. Kieran Catholic Church 53600 Mound Rd. (S. of 25 Mile Rd.) until Mass, 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Capuchin's. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now