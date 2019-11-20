|
|
John F. Spencer
Shelby Twp. - Age 84, November 19, 2019
Beloved husband of Denise (nee Tanari) for 52 cherished years. Loving father of Jessie (Keith) Scott and Charles (Tresa) Spencer. Proud papa of Alana, Spencer, Mitchell and Tessa. Dear brother of Shirley Barrett and Mary Jo (Jack) Wheeler. Retired from General Motors (Detroit) as Chief of Security after 36 years of loyal service. Memorial Visitation Sunday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile Rd. Prayers 7:00pm. Instate Monday 10:30am at St. Kieran Catholic Church 53600 Mound Rd. (S. of 25 Mile Rd.) until Mass, 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Capuchin's. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019