Westland - John Michael Ferella passed away on January 27th, 2019 at his home in Westland at the age of 62. He was preceded in death by his father John, sister Donna and brother James. Surviving are his mother Maureen, sister Deborah, nephews David and John, and nieces Jamie Dyess (Jeremy), Jessica, and Kirsti Stephens (Jeffrey). He loved spending time with his best friend Cannabis. We all love you and will miss you very much. No services will be held.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 2, 2019
