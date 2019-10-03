|
John Francis Benczik
Rochester Hills - Benczik, John Francis, age 76 of Rochester Hills, passed away September 30, 2019. Loving husband of Sandra Benczik. Dear father of Angela (Josh Holder) Benczik and Amy (Steve) Fabry. Stepfather of Jennifer (David) Sherman. Grandfather of Taylor, Casey and Paige. Great grandfather of Wyatt. John was predeceased by his sister Mary Yates. Funeral Mass, Monday October 7, 2019, 10:00 am with an instate time of 9:30 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester, Sunday 2-8 pm with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 6:00 pm, Service at 6:30 pm, and Lions Service at 7:00 pm. Interment with full Military honors Monday, at 2:30 pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials in John's name may be made to the Post 3908, Leader Dog for the Blind or Pancreatic Cancer Research. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 3, 2019