Farmington Hills - John Francis McClintock, of Farmington Hills, peacefully passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID 19. John was born May 17, 1935 in Fort Wayne, Indiana; the son of William and Emma (Studer) McClintock. Preceded in death by siblings William, Vincent, James, and Mary Jane.

Surviving John is his beloved wife of 63 years, Roberta; children, Vincent (Connie) McClintock, Catherine (Russ) Forman, Michael (Carol) McClintock, Theresa (Craig) Hale, Robert (Sally) McClintock, and William (Dawn) McClintock. John was also a wonderful and cherished grandfather to Michele, Michael, Matthew, Jeremiah, Jaclyn, Elizabeth, Victoria, Brian, Kristen, Natalie, Samantha, Vincent, Jacob, Ashley, Joseph, Katie and Jon. Great-grandfather to Jackson, Luke and Landry.

Memorial service for John will be at St. Fabian Catholic Church on a later date. For future details of memorial service, please send your contact information to [email protected]



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
