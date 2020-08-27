John Francis McClintock



Farmington Hills - John Francis McClintock, of Farmington Hills, peacefully passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID 19. John was born May 17, 1935 in Fort Wayne, Indiana; the son of William and Emma (Studer) McClintock. Preceded in death by siblings William, Vincent, Jim, and Mary Jane.



Surviving John is his beloved wife of 63 years, Roberta; children, Vincent (Connie) McClintock, Catherine (Russ) Forman, Michael (Carol) McClintock, Theresa (Craig) Hale, Robert (Sally) McClintock, and William (Dawn) McClintock. John was also a wonderful and cherished grandfather to Michele, Michael, Matthew, Jeremiah, Jaclyn, Elizabeth, Victoria, Brian, Kristen, Natalie, Samantha, Vincent, Jacob, Ashley, Joseph, Katie and Jon. Great-grandfather to Jackson, Luke and Landry.



Family will receive friends Tuesday September 8 from 10am until the funeral mass at 10:30am, St. Fabian Catholic Church 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd. Farmington Hills, MI 48334. Donations in John's honor can be sent to St. Patrick Senior Center, 58 Parsons St. Detroit, MI 48201. or to St. Fabian Church.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store