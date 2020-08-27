1/1
John Francis McClintock
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
John Francis McClintock

Farmington Hills - John Francis McClintock, of Farmington Hills, peacefully passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID 19. John was born May 17, 1935 in Fort Wayne, Indiana; the son of William and Emma (Studer) McClintock. Preceded in death by siblings William, Vincent, Jim, and Mary Jane.

Surviving John is his beloved wife of 63 years, Roberta; children, Vincent (Connie) McClintock, Catherine (Russ) Forman, Michael (Carol) McClintock, Theresa (Craig) Hale, Robert (Sally) McClintock, and William (Dawn) McClintock. John was also a wonderful and cherished grandfather to Michele, Michael, Matthew, Jeremiah, Jaclyn, Elizabeth, Victoria, Brian, Kristen, Natalie, Samantha, Vincent, Jacob, Ashley, Joseph, Katie and Jon. Great-grandfather to Jackson, Luke and Landry.

Family will receive friends Tuesday September 8 from 10am until the funeral mass at 10:30am, St. Fabian Catholic Church 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd. Farmington Hills, MI 48334. Donations in John's honor can be sent to St. Patrick Senior Center, 58 Parsons St. Detroit, MI 48201. or to St. Fabian Church.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
SEP
8
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
