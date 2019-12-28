Services
John Fuhrman Obituary
John Fuhrman

John Robert Fuhrman (75) was the son of William and Mary Fuhrman. He graduated from Taylor High School and worked for many years as a janitor for the Taylor public schools. John loved biking and walking. He is survived by his son Scott Fuhrman, brother Mark Fuhrman, and grandsons Jacob Fuhrman, Scott Fuhrman and Paul Fuhrman. Viewing will be January 4, 2020 from 10-12 at Howe Peterson, ... followed by internment at Glen Arbor Cemetery at 12:45pm.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
