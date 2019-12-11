|
|
John G. Aivalotis
Northville - John G. Aivalotis, formerly of Midway, PA passed away November 28, 2019. Happily married for 56 years to his Wife Wendy. Survived by his siblings; Beverly A. (Mel) Lang, and Terri M. (Chuck) Galba. Preceded in death by his Parents; Bob and Geneva. Worked as Supervisor of Airport Operations when he retired in 2001 after 33 years with United Airlines. Family gatherings are being planned for the summer to celebrate his life. Memorial contributions in John's memory can be made to a . For more info visit www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019