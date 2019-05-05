|
John Goff
West Bloomfield - John Goff, age 75 of West Bloomfield, MI passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol; father of Michael and Gary; grandfather of Lauren, Isabella, Owen, and Emily; and brother of 7. He is predeceased by his parents and 1 sibling. Visitation will be Sunday, May 5th, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary and Time of Sharing at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. He will lie in state Monday, May 6th, at 10:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Memorial Contributions are appreciated to in his name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 5, 2019