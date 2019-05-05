Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
32200 W. 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Churc
32200 W. 12 Mile Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Goff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Goff


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Goff Obituary
John Goff

West Bloomfield - John Goff, age 75 of West Bloomfield, MI passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol; father of Michael and Gary; grandfather of Lauren, Isabella, Owen, and Emily; and brother of 7. He is predeceased by his parents and 1 sibling. Visitation will be Sunday, May 5th, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary and Time of Sharing at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. He will lie in state Monday, May 6th, at 10:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Memorial Contributions are appreciated to in his name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now