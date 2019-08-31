Resources
John Gordon Taylor


1955 - 2019
- - March 25, 1955- August 27, 2019. Loving husband, father and grandfather. Survived by his wife Krystal, daughter Stephanie and grandson Landen. John was the co-owner of Fiddlers Music. After the closure of Fiddlers Music he became a truck driver and spent many years traveling the country. A memorial will be held at a later time. If you wish to make a contribution in John's honor, please donate to the Michigan Humane Society.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 31, 2019
