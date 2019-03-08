Resources
John Harrison

03/24/1947 - 03/08/2018

A year ago today John Frank Harrison III passed quietly at home surrounded by family. Born in Detroit on March 24, 1947 to Dorothy (92) and John (Jack) Harrison II (deceased); a brother to Gordon and Carol, husband (49 years) to Ronda, father of Joseph and Matthew, grandfather to Aubrey, Carleigh and Violet, father in-law to Toni, and uncle to Jackie, Jerry, Brian and Kevin. He was a friend to many as an avid golfer, bowler, card player and man who enjoyed throwing a party.

John graduated from Bentley HS in 1965 where he lettered in football and baseball. He graduated from WSU with a degree in Mathematics and a Masters in computer science. For over 30 years he taught in Detroit and Kingston Arkansas. While living in the Ozarks he learned how to farm and canoe wild rivers. He taught tennis and was active with the Livonia Redford Theatre Guild. He had an easy laugh and was the sole of patience. He is missed for all he was to so many. My childhood sweet heart, husband and best friend, you are in our hearts.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 8, 2019
