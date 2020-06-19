John J. Connarn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Connarn

Vienna, VA - John passed away at home on June 15th, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born in Detroit, MI. He graduated from De La Salle Collegiate and the University of Detroit. He spent 38 years in the Bell Telephone System and retired in 1992 as Vice President of Government Relations for Ameritech in Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Patricia. Father of Karen Ehrensaal (Bruce) of Great Falls, VA, Jim Connarn of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Greg Connarn of Arlington, VA, Char Schlimgen (Mike) of Troy, MI and Mary Middelthon (Steve) of Olney, MD. Loving brother of Ruth Mazzaro (Lou) and Maureen Krause (Bill/Patrick Kane); the late Marge Nelson (Don) and Florence Booms (Richard). Loving brother-in-law of Kay Libby (Herman) and Barb Handy (Larry), brother-in- law of the late Steve Recicar (Lois). Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 30 nieces and nephews. A private mass celebration will be held. moneyandking.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved