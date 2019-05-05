|
John J. Kasperek
Garden City - John, age 75, of Garden City, died May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jan; dear father of Ron (Rhonda), John (Amanda), and Larry (Sherri); son of the late John and Helen; brother of Darlene (Dick) Dargo, Dottie (Tom) Lawson, and the late Diane Kanouse; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family visitation 7:30-8:30 AM Fri. May 10 at Dryer Funeral Home Holly. Military honors and committal service following at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, at 9:00 AM followed by a memorial brunch at the Holly Hotel, Holly. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to s Project. www.dryerfuneralhomeholly.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 5, 2019