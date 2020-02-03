Services
John J. Knecht

John J. Knecht Obituary
John J. Knecht

- - February 2, 2020. Loving husband of Sue for 58 years. Dear father of John (Lisa), Tom, Dan (Mandy) and the late Megan. Grandfather of Alex, Alyssa, Dylan and Logan. Brother of Molly MacDonald, Maureen Kronk (Joe) and Mikey Gillespie (Bill) and the late Pat Knecht, Kathleen Knecht and Denise Fanelli. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-8 p.m. with Vigil at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Friday 12:30 p.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 E. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson. Visitation at church begins at 12 Noon. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial tributes to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
