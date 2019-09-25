Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Sterling Heights, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Sterling Heights, MI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Smilnak Obituary
John J. Smilnak

Warren - Smilnak, John J., Age 87, died September 21, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to Beatrice "Bea". Dearest father of Steven (Bobbi), Gloria (Norm), John (Julie), and Brian (Shelly). Loving grandfather of Sara, Gordon, Andrew, and Victoria. Devoted brother of Elizabeth (James), the late Irene (Joseph), the late Joseph (Marilyn), and Alice (Theodore). Visitation Thursday 3-9 pm, with a 7 pm Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd.) in Warren. In State Friday 10:30 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sterling Heights. Please share memories at

www.temrowski.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 25, 2019
