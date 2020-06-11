John Jefferson DeWitt
John Jefferson DeWitt

Fernandina Beach - John Jefferson DeWitt, 89, of Fernandina Beach, FL passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville.

He was born in Detroit, MI and was the son of the late Edward and Natalie LaFerte DeWitt.

In 1960, John was ordained into the Catholic Church in Detroit. He served in various positions until 1966 when he chose to pursue a career outside the church.

For over 25 years he was a professor of Education at Wayne State University where he eventually rose to the position of Head of the School of Education. After retirement he continued to teach in the classroom at Wayne State and at McComb Community College in McComb, MI. He also practiced as a Licensed Psychologist for several years.

Outside his professional life, John enjoyed outdoors as often as he could. He found great enjoyment in fishing but especially fly fishing. He was also an avid runner for many years, twice participating in and completing the Detroit Marathon traversing between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

In 2018 John and his wife, Winifred, moved to Fernandina Beach to be near their son, Jon.

He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Winifred Kelly DeWitt of Fernandina Beach; a son, Jonathon K. Dewitt and his fiance', Rebecca Roberts of Fernandina Beach; a grandson, Lyle Cash DeWitt also of Fernandina Beach; two sisters, Elizabeth Stant of Hot Springs, AR and Natialie Lucas of St. Augustine, FL.

At this time, the family is not planning any services.

Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com

OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
