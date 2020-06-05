John Jeffrey Payne



John "Jeff" Payne passed away at the age of 52 on May 30, 2020 after suffering a heart attack, embraced by the love of his family and friends. The son of Frank and Jeannette Payne, he is survived by his mom, his son (Davis), his brother (Jody), his uncle and aunt (Ted and Shirley), and his fellow Southfield firefighters.









