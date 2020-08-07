1/1
John Joseph Krzezewski
John Joseph Krzezewski

Sterling Heights - John Joseph Krzezewski, age 97 of Sterling Heights passed away on August 3, 2020 Beloved husband of the late Helen. Loving father of Elaine (Rick), Albert (Kim), David and the late James (Cindy). Dear grandfather of six grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Dorothy Skszek, Eugene Duda, and the late Viginia Lasceski, Elizabeth McLinden, and Marjorie Kopacki. John was a World War II veteran, belonged to the VFW and active member Knights of Columbus supporting the Campaign for People with Intellectual Disabilities. John worked as a Stereotyper for the Detroit News retiring in 1986. John's family is grateful to the caregivers and staff at American House Sterling Meadows Assisted Living Residence for their kindness and dedication. John may be gone from our lives but not from our hearts.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
