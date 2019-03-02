|
John Joseph O'Leary, Sr.
Leamington, Ontario - John Joseph O'Leary, Sr., age 83, Born in Dearborn, resided in Warren MI and settled in Windsor, Ontario, passed away in Leamington, Ontario, on February 24, 2019.
John was born on April 8, 1935, in Dearborn, Michigan. John served his country as a tank commander in the US Army and had a long-lasting career in sales and distribution, including Twin Pines Dairy, Colgate Palmolive, and the Detroit Free Press. Some of his most cherished moments were made while coaching his children's football, baseball, and basketball teams, and in later years, spending time with his grandchildren.
John is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Jill (Clarke). He is also survived by four sons, John Jr. (Donna), William "Bill" (Sue), Thomas "Tom" (Lisa), and Justin (Jeanette); one daughter, Meghan (Ian) Mitchell; six grandchildren, Brandon (Lauren) O'Leary, Tamara (Evan) Diamantakos, Mitchell O'Leary, Matthew O'Leary, Madeline Mitchell, and Evan Mitchell; two great-grandchildren, Mason O'Leary and Mara O'Leary; two brothers, Clarence "Bud" (Pola), and Robert (Linda); three sisters, Patrice O'Leary, Agnes Zwarka, and Gertrude O'Leary (Linda); sister-in-law, Joyce Kuran; former wife, Ann O'Leary; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence O'Leary (1977) and Gertrude (Humpert) O'Leary (1985); brothers Patrick (2003) & Michael (2017); and sisters, Marcella McPhee (1996), Mary Ann Mullen (2017), and Joanne Heffernan (1985).
Honoring John's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private ceremony with family and friends will be held in May in Windsor. Memorial contributions can be made in John's name to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, or a . Special thanks to the nursing staff at Leamington District Memorial Hospital and Devonshire Retirement Residence for their compassionate care and support during John's final days.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 2, 2019
