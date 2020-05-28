John Joseph Villa
- - John Joseph Villa, age 102, died with family by his side on Sunday, May 24 in his Southfield home. John had an immutable sense of service to his community, and a deep and steadfast love for his family. His first wife, Susie Hoogasian Villa, preceded him in death in 1978. John is survived by his wife Marylin Jean, five children, eleven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and his sister, Adela Cerna Murray. Contributions in John Villa's memory may be made to Wayne State University's Institute of Gerontology: giving.wayne.edu/donate/iog or to Leader Dogs for the Blind in Auburn Hills, MI: leaderdog.org/ways-to-give/giving-options/donate-in-honor-or-memory.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 28 to May 31, 2020.